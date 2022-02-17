Experts see avocado price rise, damage to Mexican producers

Avocados wait to be processed at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, on Feb. 16, 2022. (Armando Solis / AP) Avocados wait to be processed at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, on Feb. 16, 2022. (Armando Solis / AP)

MORE Business News