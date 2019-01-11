Ex-Nissan chair Ghosn indicted for alleged breach of trust
In this May 11, 2012, file photo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nissan Motor Co., Carlos Ghosn speaks during a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Ghosn may have fallen from grace as one of the auto industry's most powerful leaders but Ghosn can count on continued support in at least one corner of the globe. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 1:26AM EST
TOKYO -- Nissan's ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn was charged Friday with breach of trust in the latest blow for the star executive, according to the Tokyo District Court.
Ghosn was detained on Nov. 19. Earlier, he was charged with falsifying financial reports in underreporting his income by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years through 2015.
Ghosn; Greg Kelly, another Nissan executive; and Nissan as a legal entity were charged Friday with additional underreporting of income, from 2015 through fiscal 2017.
Ghosn's lawyer said he would request Ghosn be granted release on bail. His detention period was due to expire Friday.
Kelly and Nissan were not charged with breach of trust. Those allegations centre on Ghosn's handling of investment losses and payments made to a Saudi businessman.
Ghosn says he's innocent.
