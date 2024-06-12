Every new home built requires $100,000 in infrastructure spending: report

BREAKING Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs
A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday. Canadian officials are 'engaging with local authorities,' the agency said.
As Canada aims to build homes faster, both the public and private sectors will need to boost spending on municipal infrastructure, a new report from the Canadian Urban Institute says.
The report, funded by the Canada Infrastructure Bank, estimated the average cost of infrastructure needed to support housing likely exceeds $100,000 for each newly built home. That includes funding for resources such as public transit, roads, water lines, schools, fire halls or recreational facilities.
The total cost of housing-related infrastructure doesn't constitute an "immediate price tag," said report author Michael Fenn, Ontario's former deputy minister of municipal affairs and housing. But he said coming up with a plan to finance the needs of residents is a crucial element to solving Canada's housing crisis.
"Some of that infrastructure is required right away. I mean, you have to flush a toilet, you have to turn on the taps in a new house. But other infrastructure is a little farther out," he said in an interview.
"We need to be conscious of the fact the infrastructure has to be put in place. Without the infrastructure, all the efforts we're making to accelerate housing production will not come to fruition."
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. forecasts Canada will require an additional 3.5 million housing units by 2030, on top of the 2.3 million already projected to be built, to restore affordability to levels seen in 2004.
That level of increased housing starts -- more than 500,000 homes annually -- is equivalent to building a new city the size of Calgary each year, for seven years, noted Fenn, who has also served as a municipal chief administrator in Hamilton and Burlington, Ont.
Canadian Urban Institute CEO Mary W. Rowe cautioned there's "no silver bullet" to achieving the goals outlined in the report.
"Obviously, we've made this mistake before where we build housing units without the amenities, without the servicing that's required, and then it ends up biting you in the backside not too long after," she said in an interview.
"We need to figure out how to get other sources of investment into the underlying conditions around which housing needs to be built so that you actually have all the necessary infrastructures that are also part of it."
While some new housing will benefit from pre-existing infrastructure, the report said there are barriers to financing newly required projects.
For example, municipalities are often reluctant to either incur debt or pass along capital costs through property tax hikes for political reasons.
In some cases, growth is stifled by municipalities insisting developers shoulder the financial burden by pre-paying for the full capital cost of long-life infrastructure. The report noted there is also municipal opposition toward leaning on the private sector to deliver public infrastructure, especially if it involves transferring ownership or control.
It proposed multiple alternatives, such as moving away from requiring pre-paid development charges to an approach that provides secured payments over the lifetime of the asset.
Municipalities should also develop new financing tools that allow them to share the costs of infrastructure among those who benefit from it, including developers, the report recommended. It said developing tools such as land value capture and tax increment financing can help cities deliver more services.
Other recommendations include leveraging private capital to invest in public infrastructure through measures such as utility and development corporations. It said financial risks should be shared with institutional investors that are in a better position to absorb them.
"It's kind of an all-hands-on-deck discussion," said Rowe.
"We have to find all sorts of other mechanisms to get both public capital and private capital, institutional capital ... and municipalities have to be at the core of that."
Fenn added it's important that smaller communities don't get forgotten amid the push for more infrastructure funding, even if more housing development is concentrated in larger cities.
"The housing crisis is probably mostly located in metropolitan areas but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be doing something to help the infrastructure situation in the rest of the country," he said.
"That means doing it in a way that's easier for smaller municipalities to secure financing, to take some of the red tape and complexity out of it ... which they're in many cases, they're not in a position to shoulder."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.
The Government of Canada has issued a recall for Zyn Nicotine Pouches, popular products marketed as alternatives to smoking, which it says are not authorized for sale in the country.
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study.
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
Former British nurse Lucy Letby, convicted last year of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others, went on trial on Wednesday accused of the attempted murder of another newborn in her care.
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
The stakes are high in a looming June 24 federal byelection in a long-held Liberal riding in Toronto, and if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party shows signs of slipping, it could spark a bigger conversation, CTV News' pollster Nik Nanos says.
The wreck of the last ship belonging to Sir Ernest Shackleton, the famed Irish explorer of Antarctica, has been found off the coast of Labrador by an international team led by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
The leader of Armenia on Wednesday declared his intention to pull out of a Russia-dominated security alliance of several ex-Soviet nations as tensions rise between the two allies.
A fleet of Russian warships reached Cuban waters on Wednesday ahead of planned military exercises in the Caribbean in what some see as a projection of strength as tensions grow over Western support for Ukraine.
The White House is not ruling out a potential commutation for Hunter Biden, the U.S. president's son who was convicted on three federal gun crimes. A commutation reduces a sentence but leaves the conviction intact.
The Malawi government said Wednesday that Vice President Saulos Chilima will be honoured with a state funeral after he died in a plane crash along with eight other people.
U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a new security agreement with Ukraine on Thursday to pledge America's long-term support to the country, during his trip to Italy to meet with the Group of Seven leaders, a top U.S. official said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to Italy on Wednesday to attend the annual G7 leaders' summit, which is taking place as two major geopolitical conflicts weigh on the international community.
A global human-rights alliance affiliated with the United Nations says it is reviewing the Canadian Human Rights Commission's compliance with international principles.
A new study by the Investigative Journalism Bureau at the University of Toronto is shining a light on a persistent issue in schools and daycares across Ontario — lead in the drinking water.
Public health officials in three provinces have issued warnings this year about a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis and death, with the most recent alert coming from Toronto.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX on Tuesday morning.
A man was able to seek recourse under B.C.'s Intimate Images Protection Act even though the video shared without his consent was filmed in and posted online from a different province.
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Kevin Spacey has said that he was 'too handsy' and that he's been guilty of 'pushing the boundaries' in the past, in a lengthy interview released Tuesday.
Françoise Hardy, a French singing legend and pop icon since the 1960s, has died. She was 80. Her son, musician Thomas Dutronc, announced her death on social media, sharing a poignant photo of himself as a child with his mother. Hardy, who had been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004, faced her illness with remarkable candour. She passed away on Tuesday.
Niagara Falls, Ont.'s own Deadmau5 has been inducted into CMW's Music Industry Hall of Fame, joining an acclaimed list of Canadians including Gordon Lightfoot, Rush and Alanis Morissette.
Shares of Canadian Western Bank surged 70 per cent in early trading after it announced that it had struck an all-stock deal to be acquired by National Bank of Canada in an agreement that valued it at about $5 billion.
Quebecor Inc. says it has filed a complaint with the Competition Bureau regarding an agreement between Loblaw and wireless carriers Bell and Rogers, through their joint venture Glentel.
As the province plans to introduce alcohol sales to Ontario corner stores this summer, The Beer Store will be allowed to sell lottery tickets and other items under the new agreement.
One of Canada's most prominent museums is reopening after an 18-month upgrade for "cutting-edge" base-isolation retrofitting that would allow it to survive a once-in-2,500-year earthquake.
Any air travel can be stressful, but facing down a long-haul flight can be especially intimidating.
The Oscars of the food world — the James Beard Awards — were handed out Monday night to many chefs and restaurants reflecting cultures and regions that have long been overlooked.
Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.
All four ice rinks at Susan Fennell Sportsplex are full of action on this winter Saturday morning, the air filled with the sound of hockey skates grinding through ice and pucks clanging off the glass.
Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica have scrapped plans to divorce and are putting their marriage back together. They filed for a voluntary dismissal of the case on Tuesday.
The Calgary Parking Authority says it has seen the rise of a scam where fraudsters are slapping fake parking tickets on vehicles around the city.
As automotive thefts continue to run rampant across Canada, auto insurers are forcing drivers to choose between installing costly anti-theft measures or paying higher premiums.
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Peggy's Cove, N.S., is one of the most famous locations in the Maritimes. Recent visitors were treated to more than just the iconic landmark.
Hundreds of fans lined up to meet the Trailer Park Boys in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday, as Ricky, Bubbles and Julian promoted their new brand of potato chips.
Car break-ins plague Canadians across the country, but instead of worrying about theft, a northern Ontario woman is cleaning up a big mess that she says will not be covered by insurance after a black bear broke into her Honda Civic and took a nap.
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
British Columbia's coroners service will hold an inquest next month to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed by police on Vancouver Island.
Drivers hoping to take the George Massey Tunnel into Richmond were advised to plan a different route Wednesday morning as a crash was expected to cause major delays.
Police say a young person has been arrested in connection with a large brawl near a school in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood that left a teenage boy with stab wounds on Tuesday.
A suspect is facing sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged child luring and Toronto police say they are concerned there could be further victims.
If you're hoping to head the Calgary Stampede but want to do it in the most economical way possible, there are plenty of ways to stay penny-wise during your visit.
The National Capital Commission has confirmed it signed an offer to lease the former Chapters building on Rideau Street to LiveNation to create a live music and entertainment venue in the downtown core.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe no longer wants to hear that Ottawa is the "town that fun forgot." The late Macleans Magazine columnist Allan Fotheringham first dubbed Ottawa "the town that fun forgot" in an article in the 1970s.
Electric cars, heat pumps and a growing population are creating an increased need for more electricity, and a battery storage system will help to provide power during those peak periods.
Quebec's premier says he wants to find new powers to boost his province's autonomy within Canada, but experts are keeping their expectations in check.
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
A New York woman is questioning if she'll ever fly out of Montreal again after her car was stolen from the airport parking lot and she says police aren't doing much to help her find it.
Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.
A man who was killed in central Edmonton earlier this week was shot, police confirmed on Wednesday.
Former NHLer and Oilers forward Esa Tikkanen is auctioning off four of his five Stanley Cup rings.
Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a warmer than average summer for most of Canada.
A 17-year-old from Wilmot, N.B., is facing a string of charges for allegedly stealing vehicles in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia earlier this month.
Indigenous families are disproportionately impacted by family separation, with one in three First Nations infants in Manitoba having a file open with Child and Family Services (CFS), according to a newly published study.
Mounties say they may have recovered the remains of Brittany Storey.
New numbers from an annual report on workplace safety among city employees show psychological claims made to the Workers Compensation Board are up compared to the previous year.
The first urgent care centre in Saskatchewan will be opening in Regina on July 2, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
A proposed apartment project in Regina’s Douglas Park neighbourhood received strong support from city council at a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The University of Guelph is responding to concerns about their residence waitlist and complaints that international students are to blame.
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
One teen has been arrested and another person is at large after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a rideshare vehicle was stolen in Kitchener on Tuesday.
As the Stanley Cup final heads into Game 3 on Thursday, there’s one Oilers fan here in Saskatchewan who is most likely the smallest, and sickest — but he’s sending positive winning vibes.
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday evening.
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
London Hydro has a new chief executive officer.
London police now say a man's death Tuesday morning in Byron is non-suspicious.
Police are investigating along Barrie's waterfront after one person was taken to the hospital "in medical distress" early Wednesday morning.
Roundabout on County Road 56 closed for construction.
Three people sent to hospital after fiery crash on McNeil Street in Ramara Twp.
The Windsor Police Service and Family Services Windsor-Essex are teaming up to reduce incidents of intimate partner violence.
Three Windsor-Essex restaurants have been ranked among the best in Canada for outdoor dining.
Windsor firefighters responded to a fire on Ouellette Avenue early Wednesday morning.
B.C. officials are expected to address this year's wildfire season and its outlook for the summer.
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Summer is just about in full swing with temperatures set to reach more than 20 C over the next few days, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says things may only get hotter from here.
A female undercover officer who infiltrated the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told court the job is surveillance and interdiction, but seduction is not a tool of the trade.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area and efforts have closed a local provincial park.
Two competing chip stands in Sturgeon Falls located across the street from each other are both up for sale for more than a $1 million each.
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
