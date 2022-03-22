Evergrande's crisis continues: US$2 billion seized, earnings delayed

A worker walks past unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing, China, on January 6. Banks have seized US$2 billion in cash from the Chinese real estate developer. (Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg/Getty Images) A worker walks past unfinished apartment buildings at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Beijing, China, on January 6. Banks have seized US$2 billion in cash from the Chinese real estate developer. (Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

MORE Business News