

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press





BANGKOK -- European shares followed Asian markets lower Thursday after yields on U.S. Treasury bonds surged to multi-year highs as U.S. central bank officials expressed confidence in the staying power of the current expansion.

KEEPING SCORE: The DAX in Germany lost 0.3 per cent to 12,247.20 while in France the CAC 40 sank 0.8 per cent to 5,450.10. Britain's FTSE 100 also tumbled 0.8 per cent, to 7,448.91. The S&P future contact dropped 0.6 per cent to 2,914.20 and the contract for the Dow lost 0.5 per cent to 26,732.00, auguring a dismal start for Wall Street.

ASIA'S DAY: India's Sensex tumbled 2.2 per cent to 35,237.49 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index sank 1.7 per cent to 26,623.87. Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.6 per cent to 23,975.32, while the Kospi in South Korea sank 1.5 per cent to 2,274.49. Australia alone posted gains, as the S&P ASX 200 jumped 0.5 per cent to 6,176.30. India's Sensex lost 1.8 per cent to 35,332.22. Shares also fell in Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand. Markets in mainland China are closed for a weeklong holiday.

INDIAN SELL-OFF: Shares sank in India on concerns over continued weakness in the rupee and over the country's trade deficit thanks to surging costs for oil imports. Reports said the commerce minister planned to convene a meeting Thursday to discuss the problem. The rupee was trading at 73.71 to a U.S. dollar after hitting a record low of 73.81. The currency has lost 15 per cent this year.

BONDS SURGE: The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked to its highest level in more than seven years and was hovering at 3.22 per cent during the Asian trading day. The surge in bond yields to multi-year highs has been driven by U.S. interest rate hikes, buttressed by bullish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other U.S. central bank officials.

ANALYST'S VIEWPOINT: "Asian stocks are not faring so well which is not so untypical when the U.S. dollar strengthened markedly versus Asian currencies, notably vs the (Chinese) yuan, which is a crucial bellwether of local sentiment," Stephen Innes of OANDA said in a commentary.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 13 cents to $76.28 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped 1.6 per cent to settle at $76.41 a barrel in New York. U.S. crude has hit four-year highs this week. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 14 cents to $86.15 per barrel. It rose 1.8 per cent to $86.29 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.32 from 114.48 yen. The euro was flat at $1.1475.