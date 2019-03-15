European car sales sink for 5th straight month
Cars are reflected in the window entrance of a car dealer in Milan, Italy, on April 18, 2013. (Luca Bruno / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 15, 2019 8:09AM EDT
MILAN -- European car sales have fallen for the sixth straight month, amid modest increases in three key markets.
The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association said Friday that new car registrations in February totalled 1.114 million, down 1 per cent from 1.125 million a year earlier.
The Brussels-based association says car sales showed a slight recovery in Germany, France and Britain. They fell by nearly 9 per cent in Spain and by 2.4 per cent in Italy.
Sales at Porsche plunged 44 per cent and Audi slipped by 7 per cent.
Volkswagen Group sales were down by 0.7 per cent, though the mass-market VW brand showed a 3.5 per cent increase.
French carmakers PSA Peugeot and Renault both bucked the trend with increased group sales, while Italian-American carmaker FCA Group posted a 5 per cent decline.
