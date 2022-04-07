Europe set to ban Russian coal, but struggles on oil and gas

Polish coal miners attend a protest to demand Germany to stop importing Russian coal oil and gas in front of the German Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on March 24, 2022. (Czarek Sokolowski / AP) Polish coal miners attend a protest to demand Germany to stop importing Russian coal oil and gas in front of the German Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, on March 24, 2022. (Czarek Sokolowski / AP)

MORE Business News