EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
European Union nations struggled to find full consensus Friday on ways to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies.
As tensions with Moscow mount over the war in Ukraine, the energy ministers of the EU's 27 nations could not paper over differences on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian natural gas, with ever-recalcitrant Hungary refusing to agree, saying it would go against its supply interests.
Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers, too.
That "shows that this is a difficult issue and that the (European) Commission had a different goal," said Agata Loskot-Strachota, senior fellow for energy policy at the Center for Eastern Studies in Warsaw. While EU members are most interested in lowering prices and getting enough gas, "the commission aimed at limiting Russia's revenues and, I think, taking back control of the situation on the European gas market."
An immediate solution on all proposals to bring natural gas and electricity prices back to affordability had not been anticipated, but energy ministers gave general recommendations to the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, on options like instituting windfall levies on some energy companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices.
Moscow's gas restrictions and threat of a full cutoff has dominated the political agenda of a rich bloc of nations struggling to ensure basic services like heat and light. Russia has cut back supplies of natural gas that power factories, generate electricity and heat homes, driving up prices and fueling inflation that is poised to tip Europe into recession later this year.
"Russia has used its gas supplies as a weapon to foster an energy crisis next winter but also to weaken our economies and divide -- politically -- the European Union," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said. "We have to ensure that their efforts will fail."
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, chair of the emergency meeting, exhorted his colleagues: "We cannot be blackmailed."
Sikela and others said that outside the gas cap, a wide degree of convergence was found other potential measures. Besides windfall levies, they include solidarity contributions from fossil fuel producers and cash increases for businesses to keep operating as they struggle with volatile energy markets.
Irish Minister Eamon Ryan insisted that action must be taken "within weeks, not months." This coming fall, "when we're really going to see the high prices having effect, that's when we need the support, that's when we need to get some of that money," he told reporters in Brussels.
"There is no time to wait, and we have to be swift and united," Sikela said.
Despite the urgency, with several northern nations feeling the first chill in the morning air announcing the onset of autumn, the ministers gave only guidelines to the EU commission, which will present a proposal for the member states next week.
At that point, the EU nations will reassess again, and the hope is that a decision can be made by the end of this month.
German Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck said the commission has "a clear mandate to work out a viable proposal -- or even better, viable proposals" to bring down prices. Friday's meeting reflected different situations among EU members, but "everyone was determined to bring about relief for European citizens, so no agreement is not an option," Habeck said.
While hoping for quick progress, Germany is keeping open the option of imposing a levy on high energy profits whose proceeds would be passed to consumers "if it takes too long," he said.
"We can't take this card off the table because the other, better way -- namely bringing down prices -- could certainly be complicated," Habeck said. "We're doing something that affects the heart of European energy supply -- we're intervening in the markets."
The energy crisis is not only threatening households but also industry, with energy-intensive factories being forced to close. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is "blackmailing" the EU with its threat to turn off the gas to the bloc. Moscow has already cut supplies partially or entirely to 13 EU countries, blaming alleged technical issues and sanctions.
Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all gas Europe imported before President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, but now it only accounts for 9%.
The commission believes the EU is prepared for the winter, with joint gas storage levels at 82% -- well ahead of the 80% target that had been set for the end of October.
------
Associated Press writers Lorne Cook and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels; David McHugh in Frankfurt, Germany; and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.