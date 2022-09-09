EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy prices
The European Union on Friday intensified its mission to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as tensions mount with Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The energy ministers of the EU's 27 nations gathered in an emergency meeting and hoped to overcome differing views on proposals to bring natural gas and electricity prices back to affordability. The measures range from windfall levies on oil and gas companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices to setting a price cap on Russian gas.
Several ministers underlined that reaching an agreement would not be easy, given each country's energy mixes, supplies and needs, but they conceded that time is of the essence if the most vulnerable people across Europe are to receive timely assistance. Russia has cut back supplies of natural gas that power factories, generate electricity and heat homes, driving up energy prices to record highs and fueling inflation that is poised to tip Europe into recession later this year.
"The big interference here is from the Russian government. They, through their acts, have used gas as a weapon of war," Irish Transport, Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan told reporters in Brussels. "We have to intervene because the whole market has been played with."
Ryan insisted that action must be taken "within weeks, not months." He said that this coming fall, "when we're really going to see the high prices having effect, that's when we need the support, that's when we need to get some of that money."
The ministers might agree to provide support to struggling energy companies forced to buy supplies at inflated prices and back measures on ways to impose reductions in electricity use similar to those already agreed on gas.
"There is no time to wait, and we have to be swift and united," said Jozef Sikela, industry minister of the Czech Republic, which was chairing Friday's meeting.
Despite the urgency, with several northern nations feeling the first chill in the morning air announcing the onset of autumn, the ministers will only give guidelines to the EU's executive branch, the European Commission, which will present a proposal for the member states next week.
At that point, the EU nations will reassess again, and the hope is that a decision can be made early next month.
The commission has already called for a price cap on Russian natural gas and is seeking a "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies that have made extraordinary profits from the rise in energy costs.
German Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck also said it's important to find a way to uncouple natural gas prices from the costs of all other forms of energy, particularly relatively cheap renewables, "without destroying the market mechanisms."
While hoping for quick progress, Germany is keeping open the option of imposing a levy on high energy profits whose proceeds would be passed to consumers "if it takes too long," he said.
"We can't take this card off the table because the other, better way -- namely bringing down prices -- could certainly be complicated," Habeck said. "We're doing something that affects the heart of European energy supply -- we're intervening in the markets."
The energy crisis is not only threatening households but also industry, with energy-intensive factories being forced to close. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is "blackmailing" the EU with its threat to turn off the gas to the bloc. Moscow has already cut supplies partially or entirely to 13 EU countries, blaming technical issues and sanctions.
Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all gas Europe imported before President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, but now it only accounts for 9%.
The commission believes the EU is prepared for the winter, with joint gas storage levels at 82% -- well ahead of the 80% target that had been set for the end of October.
------
Associated Press writer Lorne Cook in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.
Many Canadians are concerned about rising mortgage rates but aren't budgeting for them: survey
A new survey found that more than half of Canadians are nervous about being able to afford their mortgage payments as interest rates rise. But many are still not budgeting for them.
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate for fifth time
Inflation appears to have peaked but it's still running hot and a supersized rate hike from the Bank of Canada next week is widely expected. Some economists think Wednesday's hike could be the last for a while.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.