EU ministers adopt windfall levy, no deal on gas price cap

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

