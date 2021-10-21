EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar
European Union leaders on Thursday are seeking to safeguard energy supplies to the 27-nation bloc while speeding up the transition away from polluting fossil fuels to sustainable alternatives.
The energy debate at Thursday's EU leaders' summit comes amid soaring prices that are pummeling households and businesses still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit is being held 10 days before the opening of a U.N. climate summit that is widely seen as the last chance to hold global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
"The transition to clean energy is not only vital for our planet. It is also crucial for our economy and for the resilience to energy price shocks," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU legislators on Wednesday.
The debate on spiraling energy prices also takes place against a backdrop of frosty relations with Russia, a key supplier of gas to Europe.
Von der Leyen said with the bloc importing 90 per cent of its gas -- much of it from strategic rival Russia -- "this makes us vulnerable." Gas makes up one quarter of all European energy consumption.
Gas prices have soared this year, to 95 euros from about 19 euros per megawatt hour, affecting everything from household heating bills to farmers and food producers.
The EU's executive commission says that lower-income households are hardest hit because they spend a higher proportion of their income on energy. Many countries have already offered energy tax cuts to ease the pain.
While all leaders want to minimize the impact of soaring energy prices on their populations, they differ on how to do it.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has specifically blamed the hike on the Commission's Green Deal plans that includes cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 and making the bloc carbon neutral by 2050.
The current crisis has reignited a debate on whether the EU should promote nuclear power projects as a way of becoming more energy independent.
That could be done by making them eligible for billions of euros as part of the European Green Deal and coronavirus recovery fund.
Two years ago, leaders agreed that nuclear energy could be part of the EU's efforts to become carbon-neutral. However, they have yet to decide whether nuclear projects can be included in the so-called taxonomy, a classification system attempting to define what activities can qualify for sustainable investment.
France recently asked for the inclusion of nuclear power in the taxonomy framework by the end of the year, leading the charge with nine other EU countries -- Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
------
Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to announce plans for international travel vaccine passport on Thursday
The federal government is planning to unveil its plans for a vaccine passport designed for international travel on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots
India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign.
U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children as Canada plans its own
U.S. officials have outlined a plan to roll out two doses of the Pfizer vaccine formulated for children aged 5-11 in the coming weeks — provided that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s safety and efficacy data.
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon sees herself as bridge between gov't, Indigenous people
As Canada's first Indigenous Governor General, Mary May Simon says part of her role entails bridging the gap in understanding between governments and Indigenous communities.
5 things to know for Thursday, October 21, 2021
Brian Laundrie's belongings are found, Ottawa is set to announce a vaccine passport, and a Canadian influencer is accused of fraud. Here's what you need to know today.
Canada
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
-
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
-
Forensic pathologist at Calgary murder trial says it's unlikely toddler Aliyah Sanderson died from a fall
A forensic pathologist says it's unlikely a toddler found buried with her mother two years ago west of Calgary died as a result of an accidental fall.
World
-
Volcano in southern Japan erupts with massive smoke column
A volcano in southern Japan erupted Wednesday with a massive column of gray smoke billowing into the sky.
-
U.S. House to vote on Bannon contempt as Justice decision looms
The House is voting Thursday on whether to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from a committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
-
NATO to agree master plan to deter growing Russian threat, diplomats say
NATO defense ministers are set to agree a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reasserting a bid to deter Moscow despite the alliance's new focus on China, diplomats and officials said.
-
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
-
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
-
Australia, UK defend AUKUS pact, say fears overhyped
Australia and Britain on Thursday defended their nuclear submarine deal with the U.S. amid concerns it could escalate tensions in the region and spark an arms race
Politics
-
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Canada to announce plans for international travel vaccine passport on Thursday
The federal government is planning to unveil its plans for a vaccine passport designed for international travel on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon sees herself as bridge between gov't, Indigenous people
As Canada's first Indigenous Governor General, Mary May Simon says part of her role entails bridging the gap in understanding between governments and Indigenous communities.
Health
-
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
-
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
-
About 1 in 4 times forceps are used during childbirth in Canada, a mom is injured: study
A new study from the University of Alberta recommends limiting the use of forceps during childbirth.
Sci-Tech
-
Donald Trump announces launch of media company, social media site
Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.
-
100-million-year-old tiny crab fossil found in amber
Scientists have found the oldest aquatic animal preserved in amber, a 100-million-year-old small-sized crab.
-
Hear the sounds of Mars: How NASA records audio from Perseverance rover
NASA has released details of sound recordings taken by the Perseverance rover on the planet Mars.
Entertainment
-
Canadian Bruce Liu wins 18th Chopin international piano competition
The jury of the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition has announced Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada as the winner of the 40,000-euro (US$45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition that launches pianists' world careers.
-
Donald Trump aims to countersue 'Apprentice' sex assault accuser who sued him
Former U.S. President Donald Trump wants to countersue a former 'Apprentice' contestant who accused him of defaming her when he denied her sexual assault allegations.
-
Netflix workers stage walk out over Dave Chappelle's transgender comments
About 100 people protested near Netflix's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer's decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.
Business
-
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
-
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
-
Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes: report
Donald Trump's company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times.
Lifestyle
-
Restricting travel over vaccine type could be discrimination, PAHO warns
Countries should grant entry to vaccinated travellers regardless of which shot they received to prevent discrimination and facilitate business, a top official of the Pan American Health Organization says.
-
How AirPods became Apple's hottest product
Apple's fall product event on Monday, which had been widely framed in the press as a MacBook event, it was arguably the AirPods that stole the show. So how did this product become so popular?
-
Thousands of Ontario homeowners are eligible for a free smart thermostat and here's how to get one
Ontario homeowners could be eligible for a free smart thermostat and here's how to check to if you're eligible.
Sports
-
NFL agrees to end race-based brain testing in US$1B settlement
The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the US$1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.
-
Unceded territory: The Montreal Canadiens are wrong, says Quebec Indigenous affairs minister
The Legault government is rebuking the Canadiens for claiming Montreal is unceded Indigenous territory.
-
Climate Pledge Arena ready to get Kraken for hockey debut
The home of the Seattle Kraken survived the screams and guitars of rock stars once this week and seems ready for its hockey debut on Saturday night when the Kraken host the Vancouver Canucks.
Autos
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
-
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.