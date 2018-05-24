EU imposes sales conditions on Gazprom in Eastern Europe
Gazprom headquarters in Moscow, Russia, on June 27, 2014. (AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 7:27AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- The European Union is imposing a series of obligations on Russian energy giant Gazprom to improve the flow of gas at competitive prices in eastern Europe.
EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Thursday that Gazprom will have to ease its hold on the market there, giving consumers "an effective tool to make sure that the price they pay is competitive."
Following three years of legal action, the decision means Gazprom will have to remove restrictions on customers to resell gas across borders and improve gas flows to members like Bulgaria and the Baltic nations.
If Gazprom breaks any of the obligations, the EU can impose a fine of up to 10 per cent of the company's global turnover.
