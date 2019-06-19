EU high court rules against Adidas in trademark case
Reebok and Adidas shoe boxes in a department store on Aug. 3, 2005. (AP / Wolfram Steinberg)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 5:27AM EDT
LUXEMBOURG -- A European union high court has ruled against German sports apparel giant Adidas' claim that its famous three stripes, applied in any direction, deserve trade mark protection.
The EU's General Court ruled on Wednesday that the company could not prove that the stripes had a distinctive enough character throughout the 28-nation bloc.
Adidas said it is disappointed in the ruling and considering its next options.
Three years ago, the EU's Intellectual Property Office had struck down the registration of the mark on the grounds it was not distinctive enough throughout the bloc. The court backed the assessment.
Adidas insisted specific applications of the stripes were not affected by the ruling.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Russia, China block UN from saying North Korea violated sanctions
- Global shares mixed amid optimism on U.S.-China trade talks
- EU high court rules against Adidas in trademark case
- Federal Reserve could signal a policy shift toward future rate cuts
- Martha Stewart offers business advice to cannabis industry leaders