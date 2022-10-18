EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

Solar panels are installed at a floating photovoltaic plant on a lake in Haltern, Germany, on April 1, 2022. Leading up to Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022's start of a key summit, the EU's executive Commission will present a blueprint on Tuesday that needs to reconcile the yawning gap between those who want to impose a common gas price cap to keep prices down and those who think it will primarily keep out supplies, further starving industries and businesses. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Solar panels are installed at a floating photovoltaic plant on a lake in Haltern, Germany, on April 1, 2022. Leading up to Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022's start of a key summit, the EU's executive Commission will present a blueprint on Tuesday that needs to reconcile the yawning gap between those who want to impose a common gas price cap to keep prices down and those who think it will primarily keep out supplies, further starving industries and businesses. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

