EU Court: If sorbet tastes like it, pop the Champagne name
Bottles of Champagne stored in a cellar in Villevenard, France, on Dec. 6, 2017. (Thibault Camus / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 7:55AM EST
BRUSSELS -- The European Union's top court has ruled that if a sorbet really tastes like Champagne, it can be called that.
Just in time for the festive season, the European Court of Justice ruled on a case involving France's august and protective CIPV committee of Champagne producers, which sought a ban on the German Aldi chain selling "Champagne Sorbet" in its supermarkets.
Even though the court left the ultimate decision to a German court, it did say that the name could be used if the icy treat "has, as one of its essential characteristics, a taste attributable primarily to Champagne."
Aldi's Champagne Sorbet contains 12 per cent Champagne. The court said that the quantity of the bubbly itself "is a significant but not, in itself, sufficient factor."
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- BlackBerry reports net loss, but operating profit and revenue above estimates
- Global shares mixed in listless trading on Wall Street slip
- Amtrak didn't wait for system that could've prevented wreck
- EU Court: If sorbet tastes like it, pop the Champagne name
- Record number of passengers expected for Canada's largest airports over holidays