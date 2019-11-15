EU acts against Colombia for slapping duties on fries
BRUSSELS -- The European Union is launching a case against Colombia at the World Trade Organization for slapping extra duties on fries from the bloc.
The European Commission said Friday that it has repeatedly implored Colombia to lift the duties, ranging from 3% to 8%.tar
The commission says the tariffs are illegal. It hopes the problem can be solved during a 60-day period of consultations that makes up the first phase of the WTO process.
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said the EU will continue to use the WTO "to enforce the rules when others violate them, especially when this puts EU jobs and industry at risk."
The market is worth over 19 million euros ($21 million) annually. Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands are most affected.
