Estonia, Latvia plan joint purchase of German medium-range IRIS-T air defence systems
Estonia and Latvia plan jointly to acquire German air defence systems for the protection of the two NATO nations' airspace in what would be the biggest defence co-operation deal between the Baltic neighbours that border Russia, the Estonian and Latvian defence ministries said Sunday.
According to the provisional deal, deliveries of the medium-range IRIS-T SLM air defence system -- manufactured by weapons maker Diehl Defence of Germany -- could begin in 2025.
The value of the deal and detailed information about the numbers of the system weren't disclosed as talks with the supplier are still ongoing, defence ministries of the two countries said.
Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur described the deal as "a joint project of historical proportions for our defence co-operation, the largest one to date" between Tallinn and Riga.
"Presuming that negotiations are successful, we (Estonia and Latvia) hope to reach contract and, subsequently, announce the official winning bidder this summer," Pevkur said in a statement.
The German air defence system, consisting of truck-mounted launchers, missiles and a separate command vehicle, is designed to protect cities, armies and civilian population from air attacks, and being effective at neutralizing planes and helicopters.
The system can be used for protection from a host of other threats, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise missiles and loitering munitions.
"Our jointly selected medium-range air defence system will further secure the skies of Latvia and Estonia and will provide the maximum possible protection for our people, as well as civil and military infrastructure," Latvian Defence Minister Inara Murniece said in a statement.
Germany has delivered IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine where, according to media reports, they have been successfully used against Russian targets since late last year during Moscow's war on Kyiv.
