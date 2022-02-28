Estée Lauder fires a senior executive for offensive Instagram post

Estée Lauder has fired John Demsey, a senior executive at the makeup company, for an offensive Instagram post on his personal account that used a racial slur. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works via CNN) Estée Lauder has fired John Demsey, a senior executive at the makeup company, for an offensive Instagram post on his personal account that used a racial slur. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Housing Works via CNN)

MORE Business News