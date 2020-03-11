MONTREAL -- Bombardier is replacing chief executive Alain Bellemare as it moves ahead with its new focus on business jets.

Bombardier says Eric Martel has been appointed president and chief executive officer and a member of the Bombardier board of directors, effective April 6.

Martel joins Bombardier from Hydro-Quebec, where he has served as president and chief executive officer since July 2015.

Prior to joining Hydro-Quebec, Martel held a number of leadership positions at Bombardier, including president of the business aircraft division and president of the customer services and specialized aircraft division.

Pierre Beaudoin, chairman of the Bombardier board of directors, says Martel is the right leader at the right time for Bombardier, as the company focuses on business jets.

Hydro-Quebec was not immediately available for comment.