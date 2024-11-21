Equipment issue pauses sale of some espresso, hot chocolate at McDonald's Canada

McDonald's Canada says espresso-based drinks and hot chocolate are temporarily unavailable at some of the chain's restaurants as it copes with a potential equipment issue.

The fast-food behemoth's Canadian arm blamed the troubles on its Melitta espresso machines after a supplier informed it of a potential safety risk.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Melitta was investigating a defect in a component of the machines that could trigger a blast of steam that would break the part.

McDonald's Canada says it working with its supplier to safely resolve the issue, but did not answer questions about how long it might take to address the problem.

While the company says hot and iced drinks made with brewed coffee or tea are not impacted by the issue, the McDonald's app showed at least a dozen other beverages were unavailable at some locations.

Those drinks included lattes, cappuccinos, americanos, mochas, espressos and hot chocolates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.