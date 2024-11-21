Business

    • Equipment issue pauses sale of some espresso, hot chocolate at McDonald's Canada

    An empty McDonald's restaurant is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz An empty McDonald's restaurant is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    McDonald's Canada says espresso-based drinks and hot chocolate are temporarily unavailable at some of the chain's restaurants as it copes with a potential equipment issue.

    The fast-food behemoth's Canadian arm blamed the troubles on its Melitta espresso machines after a supplier informed it of a potential safety risk.

    The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Melitta was investigating a defect in a component of the machines that could trigger a blast of steam that would break the part.

    McDonald's Canada says it working with its supplier to safely resolve the issue, but did not answer questions about how long it might take to address the problem.

    While the company says hot and iced drinks made with brewed coffee or tea are not impacted by the issue, the McDonald's app showed at least a dozen other beverages were unavailable at some locations.

    Those drinks included lattes, cappuccinos, americanos, mochas, espressos and hot chocolates.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News