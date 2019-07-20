Equifax to pay US$700 million in breach settlement: report
Signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta on July 21, 2012. (Mike Stewart/AP/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 8:54AM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Wall Street Journal says Equifax will pay around $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.
The Journal, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, said the settlement could be announced as soon as Monday. Equifax declined to comment.
The report says the deal would resolve investigations by the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most state attorneys general. It would also resolve a nationwide consumer class-action lawsuit.
The breach was one of the largest affecting people's private information. Atlanta-based Equifax did not notice the attack for more than six weeks. The compromised data included Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver license numbers and credit card numbers.
