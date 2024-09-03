Business

    • Engine troubles for airline Cathay Pacific force the cancellation of dozens of flights this week

    Passenger aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways taxi at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Passenger aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways taxi at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong on Jan. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
    Cathay Pacific has cancelled dozens of flights this week after an engine issue forced a Zurich-bound flight to return to an airport in Hong Kong, according to media reports.

    Cathay Pacific, based in Hong Kong, has scratched nearly 70 flights since Monday, the BBC reported.

    The airline has inspected all 48 of its Airbus A350s and found 15 aircraft with faulty parts that need to be replaced, the BBC reported. The engines were made by Rolls-Royce.

    Rolls-Royce confirmed that it did make the Trent XWB-97 engines that were on the Cathay Pacific flight CX383 from Hong Kong to Zurich. The company said that it has secured spare parts that can be used in the replacement process.

    Rolls-Royce added that an investigation has been launched by the relevant authorities in Hong Kong and that it will work closely with Cathay Pacific, aircraft maker Airbus and the proper authorities. It also plans to keep other airlines that use its Trent XWB-97 engines up to date.

    Cathay Pacific anticipates flight disruptions lasting until at least Saturday, according to the BBC.

