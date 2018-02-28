

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading as the energy sector lost ground amid falling oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.25 points to 15,604.90, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.15 points to 25,420.18. The S&P 500 index was up 3.12 points to 2,747.40 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 12.76 points to 7,343.11.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.05 cents US, down from an average price of 78.49 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was down 71 cents to US$62.30 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up 80 cents to US$1,319.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down five cents to US$3.14 a pound.