

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The energy sector helped lead a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange to push Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.04 points at 16,384.49.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.25 points at 26,114.33. The S&P 500 index was up 4.99 points at 2,883.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.79 points at 7,947.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.03 cents US compared with an average of 75.10 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up 29 cents at US$64.27 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$3 at US$1,311.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.35 cents at US$2.92 a pound.