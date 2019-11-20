TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up slightly in late-morning trading as energy and cannabis stocks rose while financial and materials stocks dipped.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.94 points at 17,023.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 87.43 points at 27,846.59. The S&P 500 index was down 4.01 points at 3,116.17, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.53 points at 8,570.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.15 cents US compared with an average of 75.55 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.29 at US$56.64 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 3.8 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,468.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 5.5 cents at US$2.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2019