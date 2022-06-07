Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite index as U.S. stock markets also rise

A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

MORE Business News