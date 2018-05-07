

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Strength in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit increase in late-morning trading as the price of oil moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 104.96 points to 15,834.36, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 183.40 points to 24,445.91. The S&P 500 index was up 14.11 points to 2,677.53 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 61.15 points to 7,270.77.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.76 cents US, up from an average value of 77.75 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 77 cents to US$70.49 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents to US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up 20 cents to US$1,314.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent to US$3.09 a pound.