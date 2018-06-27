Energy stocks help boost Toronto market as price of oil heads higher
A TSX tote board is pictured in Toronto, on Dec.31, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Stan Choe, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 27, 2018 11:39AM EDT
TORONTO -- The energy sector helped fuel gains in Canada's main stock index at late morning as the price of oil traded higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.60 points to 16,312.69, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 245.10 points to 24,528.21. The S&P 500 index was up 17.23 points to 2,740.29 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 24.03 points to 7,585.66.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.25 cents US, up from an average value of 75.15 cents US on Tuesday.
The August crude contract was up $1.96 to US$72.49 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up six cents to US$2.99 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $2.60 to US$1,257.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was unchanged at US$2.99 a pound.
