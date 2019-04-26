

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Losses in the energy sector pulled Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading as the price of oil also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.07 points at 16,557.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.69 points at 26,478.77. The S&P 500 index was up 3.77 points at 2,929.94, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.64 points at 8,110.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.26 cents US compared with an average of 74.11 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down US$2.83 at US$62.38 per barrel and the June natural gas contract up 2.8 cents at US$2.58 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$9.20 at US$1,288.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 2.35 cents at US$2.89 a pound.