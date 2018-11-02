Energy sector weighs on Toronto stocks, loonie trades lower against U.S. dollar
North American markets fell hard as Canada's main stock index again posted its worst day in more than three years. (File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 1:22AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading as oil prices lost ground and the energy sector moved down.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.55 points at 15,114.60.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.24 points at 25,310.50. The S&P 500 index was down 10.60 points at 2,729.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 66.37 points at 7,367.69
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 76.31 cents US compared with an average of 76.41 cents US on Thursday.
The December crude contract was down 53 cents at US$63.16 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.20 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$4.60 at US$1,234.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 8.35 cents at US$2.80 a pound.
