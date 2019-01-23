Energy sector weighs on Toronto stock market as U.S. stocks gain ground
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 12:38AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:28AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved lower in late-morning trading as the energy sector helped lead the way down.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.14 points at 15,212.62.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 129.43 points at 24,533.91. The S&P 500 index was up 4.23 points at 2,637.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.49 points at 7,028.85.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.84 cents US compared with an average of 74.96 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude contract was down 14 cents at US$52.87 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up six cents at US$3.10 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,281.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.40 of a cent at US$2.66 a pound.
