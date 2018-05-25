Energy sector weighs on Toronto market as oil drops below US$70 a barrel
File - Oil barrels stacked on a loading dock.
Kelvin Chan, The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 2:58AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 11:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading as the price for oil fell below US$70 a barrel and weighed on the key energy sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.85 points to 16,084.77, after 90 minutes of trading following reports OPEC countries plan to produce more oil soon.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.15 points to 24,795.61. The S&P 500 index was down 2.83 points to 2,724.93 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 21.52 points to 7,445.95.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.03 cents US, down from an average value of 77.57 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was down US$2.23 to US$68.48 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.96 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down $1.80 to US$1,302.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents to US$3.08 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ready or not, Canadian business may face sanctions under EU's GDPR privacy law
- BNN: MedMen set to become one of biggest Canadian-listed pot firms next week
- U.S. Fed Chair Powell highlights importance of independent Fed
- For U.S. CEOs, $11.7 million a year is just middle of the pack
- The highest-paid U.S. CEOs by state