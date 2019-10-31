Energy sector weighs on stocks in Toronto, U.S. stock markets fall
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:35AM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading as losses in the energy sector weighed on the market, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 64.59 points at 16,436.84.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 187.07 points at 26,999.62. The S&P 500 index was down 14.35 points at 3,032.42, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.45 points at 8,285.53.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.01 US compared with an average of 76.03 cents US on Wednesday.
The December crude contract was down 20 cents at US$54.86 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$2.70 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$13.70 at US$1,510.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.3 cents at US$2.66 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2019.
