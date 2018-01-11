Energy sector makes gains, helps lift TSX, U.S. markets also push higher
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 12:51AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 11, 2018 11:36AM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index pushed higher in late-morning trading helped by gains in the energy sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.41 points to 16,282.36, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 118.09 points to 25,487.22. The S&P 500 index was up 10.13 points to 2,758.36 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 27.71 points to 7,181.28.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.77 cents US, down from an average price of 80.03 cents US on Wednesday.
The February crude contract was up 79 cents to US$64.36 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up 10 cents to US$3.01 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$2.30 to US$1,321.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down one cent to US$3.23 a pound.
