TORONTO -- Losses in the energy sector helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 64.01 points at 20,166.25.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 190.22 points at 34,243.62. The S&P 500 index was down 0.51 of a point at 4,280.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 98.66 points at 14,459.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.14 cents US compared with 81.36 cents US on Friday.

The August crude oil contract was down 77 cents at US$73.28 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$3.63 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$4.60 at US$1,782.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$4.28 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021