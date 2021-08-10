TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector, helped by a rise in the price of oil, led Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.08 points at 20,478.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 143.31 points at 35,245.16. The S&P 500 index was up 4.26 points at 4,436.61, while the Nasdaq composite was down 75.93 points at 14,784.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.79 cents US compared with 79.59 cents US on Monday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$2.15 at US$68.63 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up four cents at US$4.10 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.70 at US$1,728.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$4.35 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021