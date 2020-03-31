TORONTO -- The energy sector led a broad-based rally in Toronto as Canada's main stock index surged higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets posted more modest gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index up 431.51 points at 13,470.01.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 91.92 points at 22,419.40. The S&P 500 index was up 7.55 points at 2,634.20, while the Nasdaq composite was up 72.50 points at 7,846.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.52 cents US compared with an average of 70.64 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was up 51 cents at US$20.60 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 2.8 cents at US$1.66 mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$22.20 at US$1,621.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 5.25 cents at US$2.21 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020