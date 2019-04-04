

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The energy sector led a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index moved higher in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.14 points at 16,373.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.29 points at 26,429.92. The S&P 500 index was up 12.44 points at 2,891.83, while the Nasdaq composite was up 42.41 points at 7,934.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.74 cents US compared with an average of 74.87 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up 34 cents at US$62.44 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up a cent at US$2.653 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$2.50 at US$1,296.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.35 cents at US$2.8965 a pound.