

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock edged higher in late-morning trading as gains in the energy sector were offset by losses in the mining and metals stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.52 points at 16,676.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.92 points at 27,494.03. The S&P 500 index was down 2.41 points at 3,075.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.98 points at 8,438.18.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.95 cents US compared with an average of 76.06 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 84 cents at US$57.38 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 5.9 cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$23.80 at US$1,487.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.6 cents at US$2.70 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2019