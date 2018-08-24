Energy sector helps power Toronto stocks higher, loonie trades higher
Financial numbers flow on the digital ticker tape at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district on May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 11:30AM EDT
TORONTO -- Strength in the energy sector, helped by a rising price for oil, helped Canada's main stock index push higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.68 points at 16,396.47.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.10 points at 25,791.08. The S&P 500 index was up 15.05 points at 2,872.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 64.06 points at 7,942.52.
The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.70 cents US compared with an average of 76.55 cents US on Thursday.
The October crude contract was up US$1.30 at US$69.13 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 2.6 cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$18.20 at US$1,212.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 4.95 cents at US$2.70 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toys 'R' Us president opens up about recent troubles and plans to rebuild brand
- U.K. alcohol giant Diageo circling Canada for cannabis deals
- Powell signals more hikes ahead if U.S. economy stays strong
- Energy sector helps power Toronto stocks higher, loonie trades higher
- Global stocks edge higher as focus turns to Jackson Hole