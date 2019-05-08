Energy sector helps lift Toronto stock market as price of oil climbs
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 1:48AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:35AM EDT
TORONTO - The energy sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while the price for oil climbed higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 66.70 points at 16,424.45.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.60 points at 26,060.69. The S&P 500 index was up 7.57 points at 2,891.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.98 points at 7,987.74.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.31 cents US compared with an average of 74.21 cents US on Tuesday.
The June crude contract was up 76 cents at US$62.16 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 7.3 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,284.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.78 a pound.
