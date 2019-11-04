TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil headed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.10 points at 16,658.17.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 136.22 points at 27,483.58. The S&P 500 index was up 14.10 points at 3,081.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 41.54 points at 8,427.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.06 cents US compared with an average of 76.01 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.07 at US$57.27 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 11.1 cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.30 at US$1,510.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.90 of a cent at US$2.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.