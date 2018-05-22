Energy sector helps lift stocks in Toronto, loonie tops 78 cents U.S.
An investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing, China, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 1:21AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 22, 2018 11:26AM EDT
TORONTO - Strength in the energy sector, backed by a rising price for oil, helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.67 points to 16,233.98, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.05 points to 24,986.24. The S&P 500 index was up 4.27 points to 2,737.28 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 10.85 points to 7,404.89.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.29 cents US, up from an average value of 77.64 cents US on Friday.
The July crude contract was 31 cents higher at US$72.66 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up seven cents to US$2.88 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract rose 60 cents to US$1,291.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents to US$3.14 per pound.
