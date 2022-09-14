Energy sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets end the day higher

TORONTO -

Gains in the energy sector helped Canada's main stock index end the trading day in the green, while U.S. stock markets also closed higher, a day after posting their worse session since June 2020.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.74 points, closing the trading day at 19,726.14.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.12 points at 31,135.09. The S&P 500 index ended the trading day up 13.32 points at 3,946.01, while the Nasdaq composite closed up 86.11 points at 11,719.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.95 cents US compared with 76.28 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.17 at US$88.48 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 83 cents at US$9.11 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$8.30 at US$1,709.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down about four cents at US$3.52 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.