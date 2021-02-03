TORONTO -- Gains in the energy sector helped lift Canada's main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.28 points at 17,884.77.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.79 points at 30,645.69. The S&P 500 index was up 8.20 points at 3,834.51, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.65 points at 13,699.43.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.13 cents US compared with 78.02 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract was up 58 cents at US$55.34 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.84 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$5.20 at US$1,838.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.54 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.