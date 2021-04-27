TORONTO -- Strength in the energy sector helped lift Canada's main stock index higher as the price of oil was up in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.04 points at 19,195.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.16 points at 33,957.41. The S&P 500 index was down 3.33 points at 4,184.29, while the Nasdaq composite was down 41.10 points at 14,097.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.61 cents US compared with 80.57 cents US on Monday.

The June crude contract was up 46 cents at US$62.37 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up 60 cents at US$1,780.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021