TORONTO -- The energy sector climbed higher as the price of oil rose to help lead a triple-digit advance for Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rallied.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 174.50 points at 17,866.95.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 567.37 points at 30,779.28. The S&P 500 index was up 61.84 points at 3,835.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 187.87 points at 13,591.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.02 cents US compared with 77.98 cents US on Monday.

The March crude oil contract was up US$1.37 at US$54.92 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$24.60 at US$1,839.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.53 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021