Energy sector helps boost Toronto stock market, loonie slips lower
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 5:19AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 20, 2018 11:26AM EDT
TORONTO - Strength in the energy sector, boosted by rising oil prices, helped lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.99 points to 15,628.38, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 151.39 points to 24,762.30. The S&P 500 index was up 7.13 points to 2,720.05 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 24.35 points to 7,368.59.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.40 cents US, down from an average price of 76.46 cents US on Monday.
The May crude contract was up US$1.43 to US$63.56 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$9.30 to US$1,308.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents to US$3.04 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Right whale deaths cost Gulf snow crab fishery its designation as sustainable
- Financial watchdog says controls to mitigate sales risk at banks 'insufficient'
- Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 0.1 per cent in January
- China's premier appeals to U.S. to 'act rationally' over trade
- Trump Organization partner in India accused of bilking investors