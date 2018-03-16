Energy sector helps boost stocks in Toronto while loonie slips lower
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 4:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 16, 2018 11:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- The energy sector helped boost Canada's main stock index to a triple-digit gain in late-morning trading, while the loonie moved lower.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 100.83 points to 15,771.45, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.49 points to 24,983.15. The S&P 500 index was up 12.42 points to 2,759.75 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 26.30 points to 7,508.04.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.40 cents US, down from an average price of 76.73 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude contract was up five cents to US$61.24 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$6.70 to US$1,310.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was down one cent to US$3.10 a pound.
