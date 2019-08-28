

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press





TORONTO -- The energy sector led Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also edged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.76 points at 16,246.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.08 points at 25,891.98. The S&P 500 index was up 8.88 points at 2,878.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.14 of a point at 7,827.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.18 cents US compared with an average of 75.41 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude contract was up 99 cents at US$55.92 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 5.9 cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.60 at US$1,546.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.30 of a cent at US$2.55 a pound.